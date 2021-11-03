Post-poll bickering: Cong removes Khandwa social media in charge, BJP’s two factions fight in Satna

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Having faced defeat in bypolls to Khandwa Lok Sabha and Jobat (ST) and Prithvipur assembly constituencies Congress and BJP both now face intra party bickering.

On Wednesday, state Congress social media head Abhay Tiwari removed Asaduddin from Khandwa Lok Sabha ‘social media coordinator’ post on the ground of ‘indiscipline and anti-party activities’.

However, interestingly, Asaduddin, who is supposed to be from senior party leader Arun Yadav’s camp, was never appointed on a ‘coordinator’ post as he claims.

Questioning Tiwari’s action Asaduddin asked how could he be removed from a post- coordinator- that didn’t exist at all. Secondly, he asked, how could he be divested of his responsibility as social media in charge when someone else was appointed in his place in October itself.

As per Asaduddin he was appointed as ‘Khandwa Lok Sabha social media in charge’ by Tiwari on August 18, 2021. On October 4, state Congress general secretary Rajiv Singh appointed one Gaurav Joshi as social media in charge for Khandwa Lok Sabha. Hence, he ceased to be social media in charge for the parliamentary constituency from October 4.

He said even the post of social media in charge for the bypoll ceased to exist practically after the bypoll was over. Hence, he asked, how he could be removed from the post that ceased to exist after the bypolls.

Abhay Tiwari couldn’t be reached for his comments.

However, state Congress general secretary Rajiv Singh said he had appointed Gaurav Joshi particularly for the bypoll. Hence, Asaduddin’s post continued to exist.

Meanwhile, there is a war of words going on between two factions of the BJP in Satna after defeat of the party in the bypoll to Raigaon assembly seat.

A BJP worker who was supposed to be a supporter of minister of state for other backward classes and minorities Ramkhelawan Patel reportedly posted a message on Twitter blaming member of parliament (MP) from Satna Ganesh Singh for the party’s defeat in Chitrakoot earlier and now Raigaon.

After this, a follower of the minister posted a tweet blaming the MP for the party’s defeat in Damoh earlier and now Raigaon. However, he deleted his post.

When contacted the state BJP spokesperson Dr Hitesh Bajpai said there was no infighting in the BJP and no such report was received from Satna.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 06:16 PM IST