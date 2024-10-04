 Post Ganpati Idol Immersion, BOD Rises Three Times In Reservoirs On Bhopal's Outskirts
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPost Ganpati Idol Immersion, BOD Rises Three Times In Reservoirs On Bhopal's Outskirts

Post Ganpati Idol Immersion, BOD Rises Three Times In Reservoirs On Bhopal's Outskirts

Immersion of the idols into the temporary kunds and artificial ponds in the urban areas prevented the water bodies from getting polluted.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 02:13 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the immersion of Ganesh idols , the level of dissolved oxygen (DO) in the water bodies did not change but a rise in Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) was observed which clearly indicates that the quality of water for aquatic ecosystems conservation deteriorated, says MPPCB report. 

Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) has increased three times in water bodies situated on the outskirts of the city while dissolved oxygen in water bodies of urban areas is same 4 mg/litre, according to MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB).

Immersion of the idols into the temporary kunds and artificial ponds in the urban areas prevented the water bodies from getting polluted. High BOD levels are caused by high consumption of dissolved oxygen by microorganisms. It indicates that the water is highly polluted with organic matter.

Immersion of Ganesh idols were permitted at 7 notified ghats—Prempura, Khatlapura, Ranikamlapati, Bairgarh, Malikhedi, Shahpura and Hathaikheda in the city. In Hathaikheda, BoD was 7.2mg/litre and during immersion it increased to 13.2mg/litre. After immersion, BoD is 22.2mg/litre.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Water Supply: Sufficient Stock In 7 Lakes, 34% Daily Losses Due To Theft And Leakages Raise Concerns
Mumbai Water Supply: Sufficient Stock In 7 Lakes, 34% Daily Losses Due To Theft And Leakages Raise Concerns
Mumbai: Record-Breaking ₹14 Crore Sale For 4-BHK Apartment In Borivali Sets New Benchmark In Real Estate Market
Mumbai: Record-Breaking ₹14 Crore Sale For 4-BHK Apartment In Borivali Sets New Benchmark In Real Estate Market
DGGI Issues Over 300 Show-Cause Notices To Top Executives For Wrongfully Availing Input Tax Credits
DGGI Issues Over 300 Show-Cause Notices To Top Executives For Wrongfully Availing Input Tax Credits
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Sowing Seeds Of Hate, Pledges To Protect Constitution; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Sowing Seeds Of Hate, Pledges To Protect Constitution; VIDEO
Read Also
Indore Municipal Corporation Seeks FIR Over Unauthorised Flex Hoardings For Exhibition
article-image

In Prempura ghat, BoD is 3.2mg/litre before immersion while after immersion, BoD is 5.2mg/litre. In Shahpura, BoD increased from 5.8mg/litre to 6.8mg/litre. In Ranikamlapati(kamla park), BoD increased to 4.8mg/litre to 6.4mg/litre.

Regional officer MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) Brijesh Sharma said, “Our initiative of immersion in separate ‘kund’ of main water bodies is not bearing fruit as dissolved oxygen level is same pre and post immersion of Ganesh idols. BOD is different in different water bodies but dissolved oxygen quantity has not changed. Dissolved oxygen is almost 4mg/litre, which is almost safe for aquatic animals.”

Read Also
MP: Police Register Case Against 4 Named, 250 Unidentified Guest Teachers For Protesting Without...
article-image

Report silent on heavy metals Green activist Dr SC Pandey, said that the report does not mention anything about the heavy metals level in the water bodies following the  idol immersion.

“On my petition in 2013, the National Green Tribunal had asked MPPCB to check heavy metals in water samples after idol immersion. But in report nothing has been said about heavy metals level in these water bodies after the immersion,” the activist said    

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Updates: US Man Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances; Chhindwara Grain Trader Duped Of ₹40...

Bhopal Updates: US Man Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances; Chhindwara Grain Trader Duped Of ₹40...

Bhopal: Police Caught Accused Taking Bribe Of ₹40,000 On August 23

Bhopal: Police Caught Accused Taking Bribe Of ₹40,000 On August 23

MP: Amount Of Drugs Seized By Crime Branch Sees 500% Spike

MP: Amount Of Drugs Seized By Crime Branch Sees 500% Spike

MP: Medical Officer Caught Accepting Bribe To Release PM Report Of Drowned Man

MP: Medical Officer Caught Accepting Bribe To Release PM Report Of Drowned Man

Madhya Pradesh High Court To Govt: Ensure Teachers Posting As Per Choice Before October 21

Madhya Pradesh High Court To Govt: Ensure Teachers Posting As Per Choice Before October 21