Post Ganpati Idol Immersion, BOD Rises Three Times In Reservoirs On Bhopal's Outskirts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the immersion of Ganesh idols , the level of dissolved oxygen (DO) in the water bodies did not change but a rise in Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) was observed which clearly indicates that the quality of water for aquatic ecosystems conservation deteriorated, says MPPCB report.

Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) has increased three times in water bodies situated on the outskirts of the city while dissolved oxygen in water bodies of urban areas is same 4 mg/litre, according to MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB).

Immersion of the idols into the temporary kunds and artificial ponds in the urban areas prevented the water bodies from getting polluted. High BOD levels are caused by high consumption of dissolved oxygen by microorganisms. It indicates that the water is highly polluted with organic matter.

Immersion of Ganesh idols were permitted at 7 notified ghats—Prempura, Khatlapura, Ranikamlapati, Bairgarh, Malikhedi, Shahpura and Hathaikheda in the city. In Hathaikheda, BoD was 7.2mg/litre and during immersion it increased to 13.2mg/litre. After immersion, BoD is 22.2mg/litre.

In Prempura ghat, BoD is 3.2mg/litre before immersion while after immersion, BoD is 5.2mg/litre. In Shahpura, BoD increased from 5.8mg/litre to 6.8mg/litre. In Ranikamlapati(kamla park), BoD increased to 4.8mg/litre to 6.4mg/litre.

Regional officer MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) Brijesh Sharma said, “Our initiative of immersion in separate ‘kund’ of main water bodies is not bearing fruit as dissolved oxygen level is same pre and post immersion of Ganesh idols. BOD is different in different water bodies but dissolved oxygen quantity has not changed. Dissolved oxygen is almost 4mg/litre, which is almost safe for aquatic animals.”

Report silent on heavy metals Green activist Dr SC Pandey, said that the report does not mention anything about the heavy metals level in the water bodies following the idol immersion.

“On my petition in 2013, the National Green Tribunal had asked MPPCB to check heavy metals in water samples after idol immersion. But in report nothing has been said about heavy metals level in these water bodies after the immersion,” the activist said