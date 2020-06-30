Post cabinet expansion, BJP leaders to pacify angry MLAs

Bharatiya Janata Party is taking every step with caution about the ministry expansion.

The party leaders have girded up their loins to quell the flames of anger among those leaders who will not be inducted into the cabinet.

Senior leaders have given the responsibility to deal with such a situation. The Congress has been keeping an eye on the ministry expansion to pull off benefits from the resentment in rival party in the by-elections. The level of fury may be high among the leaders from the Vindhya region from where Rajendra Shukla is sure to become a minister.

Apart from Rajendra Shukla, Kedar Shukla, Girish Gautam, Ramlallu Vaish, Jugal Kisnore Bagri, Nagendra Singh Gudh, Nagendra Singh Nagaud and Ramkhilawan Patel are aspiring for ministerial berths. But it is not possible to make all of them ministers.

The Bundelkhand region is already represented by Govind Rajput in the cabinet. Both Gopal Bhargava and Bhupendra Singh are all set to be in the ministry.

Besides, Harishanker Khatik, Brajendra Pratap Singh, Pradeep Laria, Shailendra Jain and Anil Jain want cabinet berths.

The organisational secretaries have been asked to keep them in good humour.

From Malwa region, Hardeep Singh Dang and Rajyawardhan Singh will be made ministers. Tulsi Silawat is already in the ministry.

Nevertheless, other aspirants for ministerial berths from the Malwa region are Ramesh Mendola, Usha Thakur, Malini Gaud, Omprakash Saklecha, Rajendra Pandey, Jagdish Devra, Yashpal Singh Sisodia and Chaitanya Kashyap.

Their resentment may harm BJP. Party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and other leaders have been asked to handle those leaders.

From Bhopal and Hoshangabad, Vishwash Sarang, Vishnu Khatri, Rameshwar Sharma, Surendra Patwa, Rampal Singh and Vijaypal Singh are expecting berths in the cabinet.

Organisation secretary Suhas Bhagat himself will do damage-control in this region. Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel from Mahakaushal will take care of leaders who may not be inducted into the cabinet.

The BJP does not want Congress to reap benefits of anger among BJP legislators after the cabinet expansion.