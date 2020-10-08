Pollution causing respiratory issues, people mistake it for Covid-19

Bhopal: With government relaxing Covid-19 restrictions, vehicular traffic has increased manyfold in urban areas resulting in enhancement of pollution level which is causing throat infection and respiratory problems in people who are already living in fear of coronavirus.

Plus, the current autumn season which is transition period ahead of winter is already allergic. These factors have increased health concerns of the people in the pandemic times. Though the doctors have advised people not panic as symptoms of allergy and coronavirus infection are not completely identical. The major difference is that Covid-19 causes fever and breathing problems.

Both long-term and short-term exposure to air pollution has been associated with direct and indirect systemic impact on the human body by enhancing oxidative stress, acute inflammation, and respiratory infection risk.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia said, “ Seasonal change has an impact on health. People need not have to worry as it is quite common to have throat infection in this season. Only if they along with respiratory issues have fever, they should go for a corona test.”

Besides, pollution level in urban areas has increased as working in all sectors have resumed following unlocking, said Chaurasia. Due to rising pollution people are complaining of breathlessness, sore throat and other allergies but these symptoms are not related to corona, he added.

