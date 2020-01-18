Polling to elect members of MP Bar Council held

BHOPAL: Polling to elect 25 members of MP Bar Council was held on Friday. The members would elect State Bar Council chairman.

Over 56,797 voters were to exercise their franchise in the election and 145 contestants are in fray in the state.

ADJ Ajay Shrivastava was the chief polling officer. As it is preferential vote system so counting so results will be declared within a couple of months.

In Bhopal, 12 contestants including sitting members of state bar council Vijay Chaudhary, Rajesh Vyas and Mehboob Ansari are in fray. Others who are also contesting include Advocate Santosh Sharma, Raj Kumari Sharma, Sapna Chaudhary, Chandra Kumar Vallecha, Mukesh Shrivastava, Mahesh Maurya, Rajesh Tandon and others.

There was elaborate arrangement for smooth polling. Police force was deployed all inside and outside the court premises.

Supporters continued their campaigning till last moment in the evening to ensure votes and support in favour of their favorites. Vehicles were not allowed inside the court.