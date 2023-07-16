Poll Bugle: BJP Organises 6 Meetings In A Row | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP organised six meetings in a row on Sunday. These meetings were held to accelerate the functioning of the organisation and to chalk out future programmes in view of Assembly elections to be held in state this year.

All the meetings were attended by BJP election incharge Bhupendra Yadav, Union Agriculture Minister cum State BJP Election Management Committee coordinator Narendra Singh Tomar, Election incharge Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Sanskar Bharti Honours Veteran Artistes Of Dhar

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP State President VD Sharma were present on the occasion. The series of meetings included working meeting of media department, election management, social media, cultural programmes etc.

"At the meeting of media department, Bhupendra Yadav, Narendra Singh Tomar gave tips on how to work in view of Assembly elections. They also lent guidance on increasing media centres in Madhya Pradesh,” a BJP leader told Free Press. The meetings were more or less of introductory. In next meetings, tasks are likely to be given.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)