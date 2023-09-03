Police To Nab 45,000 Permanent Warranties As Part Of Poll Preparations | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The PHQ has directed the police across all districts of the state to search and arrest 45,0000 permanent warranties before the Assembly elections.

Close to three lakh criminals have been issued either permanent or temporary warrants by the courts.

The PHQ has issued a letter to the SPs of all districts to arrest the wanted accused to conduct free and fair elections in the state as the Election Commission of India and the state government have started the preparations for the Assembly election.

The office of Special Director General, Crime Investigation Branch (CID) at the Police Headquarters, has written a letter to the SPs of all the districts in this regard.

The officials have given instructions to get the warrants served and to pay special attention to criminals having permanent warrants. The instructions for this action have been given in view of the upcoming elections. It has also sought details of the warrants served from the SPs of all the districts.

In September, the full team of ECI will be coming to Bhopal. The team will review preparations for the upcoming election and that includes criminal records. In normal days, due to political pressure, criminals go scot-free.

Since the arrest of the criminals is being done on the instructions of the ECI, political pressure will not work now.

Maximum absconders from Gwalior and Chambal areas

The maximum number of absconding accused are in Gwalior and Chambal areas followed by Jhabua and Alirajpur. In general, it came to light that criminals of Gwalior and Chambal areas are not caught under political pressure.

Those who commit crimes in Jhabua and Alirajpur areas flee to Gujarat to avoid arrest. Officials say that a campaign will be launched in the state regarding the arrests to ensure peaceful elections.