Police Recruitment Examination 2012: 4-Yr RI For Candidate, Impersonator

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special Judge, CBI, in Gwalior on Wednesday sentenced candidate Jitendra Singh and impersonator Jaideep Singh to four years of rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs 14,100 each, for committing fraud in police constable recruitment examination conducted by Vyapam in 2012. Middleman Amit Sachan and candidate’s brother Narendra Singh will undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 1,000 each in this regard.

The CBI had registered the case on Supreme Court’s order. Earlier, a case was registered at Police Station in Dehat, Bhind. It was alleged that Jitendra Singh, native of Bhind district, had filled two application forms for police constable recruitment examination 2012, mentioning different residential address. He was allotted two different examination centres. His appearance in written test was registered at both the examination centres on the same date and time. After the trial, the court found them guilty and convicted them.

