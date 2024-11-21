Police Officer Thrashed & Robbed By Assailants In MP's Shahdol; 3 Arrested

Representative Photo

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Half a dozen assailants rounded up a police officer and thrashed him. Not only this, they robbed him of his official wireless set and his mobile phone. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Wednesday night.

The injured police officer has been admitted to local hospital where his treatment is ongoing. Police have arrested three accused and hunt for the rest is underway. A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter has begun.

According to information, the victim is identified as Constable Sukhsen Kol, a resident of Bakho village in the district. Kol, a traffic police officer stationed in the neighboring Anuppur district, was returning to his home in Bakho village on a motorbike while dressed in civilian clothes when he got into a dispute with a group of individuals. The accused started trash talking to the officer, in retaliation, he abused them. Angered by the abuses, the accused started thrashing the officer. After beating him up and rendering him useless to protect himself, the accused took the officers official wireless set, his mobile phone and fled the scene.

As soon as the information about the ordeal reached local police station, senior officers reached the spot. Kol was sent to the district hospital for treatment. Kol's treatment is underway and he is in a stable condition. After taking statements from Kol, police has registered a case. Three of the six accused have been apprehended. Hunt for the other half is underway.