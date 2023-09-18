Police Needs Technical Cadre, But Has Many Questions

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the face of crime in changing in the new era, the police is also having the new face of crime, specially cyber crime and the need of ‘technical cadre’ is needed, but ‘technicalities’ in promotion for technical services is not having the clear framework, which is causing several issues for the departments.

In the last few years, the complaints related to cyber crime have crossed 1 lakh in a year. To investigate cyber-related cases the police need a separate technical force, which is proficient in handling cyber crimes and also able to peep into the future, in the cyber crime world.

The cyber police are appointing as many as 27 cyber consultants, who are efficient in cyber investigation and going to help the police crack the crimes.

The state cyber headquarters is also providing training to the police personnel posted at police stations and till date thousands of them had been given training, but it is not sufficient. The cyber officials claim that they need a specific cadre to combat with cyber criminals.

On the other hand, the police headquarters sources claims that the department is not having proper promotion policy for the technical cadre. Officials to the PHQ also suspect that only qualification will not meet the requirements of the cyber police.

The cyber police need real cyber experts for their work. ADG training Sanjeev Shami told Free Press that through constable recruitments, the eligible candidates who are capable to understand cyber crimes can join the cyber force. For this no separate technical cadre is needed.

He also added that if the state government finds to institute an independent technical cadre, they can form the set-up and fresh appointments can be done.