Police & health depts should provide better services to common people: MP CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that Police and Health Departments should provide better services to the common people by using new technologies. He said that these are the two departments which symbolise better image of government and administration.

CM dedicated 1813 newly constructed houses for police personnel in Govindpura on Wednesday.

CM said that there has been a change in every field. The ways of functioning have changed. The aspirations of the public have also increased. He said that police and health departments are directly connected to the public.

Therefore, it is necessary that the behaviour and functioning of these departments should be improved, so that the general public will get relief and they should have more faith in the system. Chief Minister said that the Police Department should make better use of new technology in investigation. This will improve their working procedure, he added.

Managing Director Madhya Pradesh Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Sanjay Mane informed these houses also include 240 new houses built in Govindpura Police Station campus for constable cadre.

On this occasion, the CM also dedicated 12 administrative buildings and 108 houses constructed for the employees of the health department.

All these houses and administrative buildings have been constructed at a cost of about Rs. 334 crore.

The houses dedicated by the CM Nath have been constructed in Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Rajgarh, Anuppur, Sagar, Raisen, Katni, Jabalpur, Mandla, Damoh, Rewa, Sidhi, Gwalior, Datia, Morena, Sheopur, Betul, Shahdol, Balaghat, Alirajpur, Panna and Singrauli districts.

Modern facilities like parks, STP, rain water harvesting, generators and parking have been made available in the residential complexes. Moreover, CCTV cameras have been installed for security.

Minister for home Bala Bachchan, minister for public health and family welfare Tulsi Silavat, minister for general administration Dr. Govind Singh, minister for backward classes and minority welfare Arif Aqueel, minister for public relations P.C. Sharma and minister for social justice and disabled welfare Lakhan Ghanghoria were present.