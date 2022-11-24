POLICE CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT 2020: No appointment order to be issued without HC’s permission

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur passed an interim order directing the state government not to issue appointment orders to candidates selected in the MP Police Constable Recruitment Test, 2020 without HC’s permission.

Appearing for the government, advocate Narinderpal Singh Ruprah said that the government (Secretary Home and PHQ) and the Professional Examination Board have been directed to file their replies within two weeks.

The petitioners too had participated in the said selection test and their result was declared on Nov 12, 2022 along with result of all candidates. The final marks of the petitioners were more than the cut off marks of their respective categories. Inspite of this, they were declared ‘FAIL’. Hence the petitioners filed the petition before the HC.

The contention of petitioners is that they had cleared the written test and thereafter, they were called for physical proficiency test which also they cleared. Thereafter, they waited for their result. The result was declared on 12.11.2022 in which they noted that they were declared ‘FAIL’ inspite of having got more marks than the cut-off marks of their respective categories.

When they approached the Police HQ, and the Professional Examination Board, they were orally informed that there is some problem with their employment exchange registration. Correct fact is that the employment cards of all the petitioners had expired during the period of Covid-19 and they had got them renewed before the physical proficiency test. In view of this, they were permitted to participate in the physical proficiency test. They cleared this test and now waited for their result only to be informed that they had failed in the PPT. But on oral inquiry, the reason given was employment exchange registration. Hence the petition was filed in which the said interim order has been passed on Thursday.

1. Police recruitment 2020 was held for 6,000 posts.

2. Written examination held in Jan –Feb 2022 phase wise.

3. Physical test was conducted in June, 2022

4. Result announced on November, 12, 2022

5. Medical examination to be held on Nov 28, 2022.