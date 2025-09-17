 Police Constable Booked For Brutally Assaulting Wife Over Dowry In MP's Shivpuri, Victim Hospitalised
Police Constable Booked For Brutally Assaulting Wife Over Dowry In MP's Shivpuri, Victim Hospitalised

The victim claims that her husband and in-laws had been harassing her over dowry

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
Police Constable Booked After Brutally Assaulting Wife Over Dowry In MP's Shivpuri, Victim Hospitalized | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A constable from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri has been booked after his wife accused him of dowry harassment and physical assault.

The accused identified as Constable Rajendra Khare has been posted at the Pohri police station in the district. His wife, Sakshi Khare sustained multiple injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the complaint, the incident unfolded when the accused came home under the influence of alcohol and started abusing his wife. Further things escalated between the two and he kicked, slapped and punched her, causing serious injuries.

When the pain increased in the morning, she called her father and informed him about the incident. The victim filed an FIR at the police station. The police have launched an investigation.

Sakshi was married to Rajendra Khare on April 19, 2024. After marriage, she moved to Bairad with her husband. The victim claims that her husband and in-laws had been harassing her over dowry ever since their marriage.

Sakshi reached Pohri police station with her family members. She lodged a report against her husband. Police have registered a case under sections of dowry harassment and assault, and have initiated an investigation.

This is not the first such incident. About five to six months ago, Rajendra had allegedly beaten his wife, but the matter was withdrawn under family pressure.

The victim has been admitted to the hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.

