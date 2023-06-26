 PM’s Shahdol Trip Rescheduled For July 1, Bhopal Road Show Cancelled Due To Heavy Rain
No change in his other programmes to be held in state capital

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
PM’s Shahdol Trip Rescheduled For July 1, Bhopal Road Show Cancelled Due To Heavy Rain | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Shahdol on Tuesday has been rescheduled for July 1 because of heavy rain. The possibility of heavy rain has also forced the authorities to call off his road show in Bhopal.

The trip was rescheduled because the Lalpur area in Shahdol, the Prime Minister was address a rally, was filled with water.

Weather office has warned of heavy rain in different parts of the state including Shahdol.

On July 1, Modi will attend two events – one in Parkiya and another in Lalpur.

Other than addressing tribal people at Lalpur, he will interact with footballers and women of the self-help group at Parkiya.

Besides he will launch sickle cell eradication mission from 17 states and have food made of millet with tribal people. Preparations are being made to give a rousing a welcome in Shahdol, but the rain spoiled everything.

