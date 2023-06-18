PM’s Policies Won Praise From Other Countries: Minister Kushwaha

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Food processing and horticulture minister Bharat Singh Kushwaha was on a one-day visit to Morena on Sunday. During his visit, he attended a convention in which beneficiaries of all the government schemes were present.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Kushwaha said that the image of India was constantly rising at a global level. Its power and strategy were being lauded all over. He attributed the same to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Other countries are recognising and appreciating power of the nation. Schemes introduced by PM are aimed at strengthening every common man,” he added. On the occasion, all the 364 beneficiaries were provided funds worth Rs 2.64 crore.

The district BJP president Dr Yogesh Pal Gupta, former minister Munshilaal, former president of zila panchayat, Hameer Singh Patel, railway advisor Hariom Sharma and other dignitaries also addressed the convention.