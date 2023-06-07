 PMAY: Spl campaign to clear pending cases in Bhopal from today
Guidelines along with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) have been issued to all the urban bodies for this special campaign, said the minister adding that urban bodies will also be rewarded for doing their excellent work.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 01:35 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh said the ministry will launch special campaign on the completion of 8 years of successful implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)

“Before the 8th anniversary of the scheme - which is falling on June 25- , a special campaign will be launched by the urban development and housing department from June 7 to 22 to clear all the pending work so that more and more people can get the benefit of the scheme,” said the minister.

A target has been set to complete 100 per cent work of pending MIS attachment, geo-tagging of first level/unique, not starting of houses and incomplete houses against the first installment in all the projects, he elaborated. Guidelines along with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) have been issued to all the urban bodies for this special campaign, said the minister adding that urban bodies will also be rewarded for doing their excellent work.

Teams will be formed on the basis of pending cases at the civic body level. They will collect the documents of the eligible beneficiaries and examine them. Along with this, the work of MIS attachment and unique level geo-tagging will be done daily. Notably, so far more than 9. 50 lakh houses have been sanctioned under the scheme and of these the work of more than 6.50 lakh houses has been completed.

