PM to virtually attend ‘Griha Pravesh’ of 4.5 lakh families today

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The dream of owning a house of around 4.5 lakh rural families of the state is going to come true this Dhanteras. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the ‘Griha Pravesh’ of 4.50 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Satna on Saturday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will participate in the state level program which will begin at 3 pm onwards.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the leading states of the country in the construction of Pradhan Mantri Awas (Gramin). Not only is the housing construction going on fast in the state, but the construction quality is also being taken care of. Earlier only 20 to 25 thousand houses could be completed per month, now the number of houses constructed per month has reached to one lakh. In the last financial year, 2. 60 lakh houses were completed. In the first 6 months of this financial year, more than 4. 30 lakh houses have been completed.

So far 48 lakh rural houses have been approved under the scheme in the state, out of which 29 lakh houses have been completed.

More than Rs 35000 crores have been spent on these houses.

Under the special project, 18,342 houses have been approved in Guna and Sheopur districts.

-For the implementation of the scheme in this financial year, there is a budget provision of Rs 10,000 crore for the state, in which Rs 6000 crore will be given by the central government and Rs 4000 crore by the state government.

Griha Pravesh photo of every house should be uploaded on Darpan Portal - CEO

Chief Executive Officer, district panchayat Rituraj Singh has issued guidelines to the CEOs of Janpad Panchayat Funda and Berasia in connection with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural.

Beneficiaries of the scheme should be invited at the headquarters of each district and village panchayat, besides public representatives, villagers and senior citizens should also be invited to the program.

The photo of House warming of every house should be taken and uploaded on the Panchayat Darpan portal along with the name of the beneficiary and soft copy should be maintained in the district panchayats. All administrative processes will be done by the officer-in-charge and the Gram Panchayat Secretary.

