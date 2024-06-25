PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Service In MP: Ujjain Flight Fully Booked, Cold Response To Gwalior

photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are few takers for the Gwalior-bound flight recently launched under the PM Shri Paryatan Vayu service. Similarly, the Jabalpur flight is receiving a tepid response. The authorities at the tourism department are keeping their figures crossed hoping that the flyers' interest will increase over time.

Launched a little over ten days ago, the service connects eight tourist destinations - Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Khajuraho, Ujjain, Rewa, and Singrauli. However, several flights are experiencing lukewarm demand, said people with the knowledge of the matter in the tourism department.

There are two flights to Gwalior every week, Tuesdays and Saturdays, but they are not attracting the expected number of passengers.

Principal Secretary (Tourism) Sheoshekar Shukla talking to Free Press accepted that response to Gwalior bound flight was not enthusiastic so far but the flights to some other places are performing well.

Talking about the future prospects, Shukla said that aircraft capacity might be increased on the routes showing strong demand. Every month evaluations of flight operations will be carried out and if needed then new places could be connected with air service and corrective measures will be taken as well, said the senior official.

Meanwhile, sources said that tourists were showing interest in air travel to Ujjain and so the Indore- Ujjain and Bhopal- Ujjain routes were often fully booked and waitlisted. Even Singhrauli, Rewa flights are getting a good number of passengers, the sources added.

'In coming time, the operator may contemplate introducing aircraft with 12 to 18 seats on routes having high demand,' said an officer of the tourism department.

Currently, two six-seat aircrafts are operational under the scheme to eight tourist destinations. Moreover, the flight frequency may also be increased in future based on the response.

It is learnt that in future, some more destinations may be connected with air and Mandla and Chhindwara may be included in the destination list.

In October, a proposal may come up for discussion. Mandla has some of the state's best scenic locations and the† famous Kanha Tiger Reserve is its pride.