 PM Modi To Visit Bhopal On September 25
PM Modi To Visit Bhopal On September 25

CM Chouhan took stock of the preparations.

Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 06:51 PM IST
PM Modi To Visit Bhopal On September 25

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan obtained information regarding the ongoing preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhopal on September 25.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Modi is coming to Bhopal to address the programme to be held at Jamboree Ground.

Chief Minister Chouhan said in the meeting held at the State Airport that keeping the possibility of rain in view, all arrangements should be ensured. Traffic and parking arrangements should be made in a planned manner. Former minister Umashankar Gupta, public representative Bhagwan Das Sabnani, Sumit Pachauri, Bhopal Collector Ashish Singh, Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra and other officials were present in the meeting.

