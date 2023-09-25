PM Modi Cannot Wash Sins Of Shivraj-Govt, Says Digvijaya Singh Over Modi's Back-To-Back Visits To Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh

Digvijay Singh | Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a dig on PM Narendra Modi's back-to-back visits in Madhya Pradesh with latest being his Bhopal tour on Monday, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said irrespective of the PM's efforts, absolution of Shivraj-govt's sins is not possible.

"No matter, how much PM Narendra Modi tries, he won't be able to wash the sins committed by Shivraj-government in past 18 years."

Digvijaya was speaking to the media persons on Monday at the Gwalior MP-MLA Court today. He appeared in the court today for a defamation case.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of repeatedly filing baseless cases against him, Singh maintained that their efforts to tarnish his reputation had always fallen short of producing any concrete evidence.

In a separate case where Digvijay Singh had previously accused the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of being agents of Pakistan and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), he submitted a statement in the MP-MLA Court in Gwalior today.

Before doing so, he reiterated his claim that the BJP had a history of distorting his statements to create false narratives and initiate legal proceedings against him, without ever succeeding in proving defamation.

Regarding Prime Minister Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh, Digvijay Singh insinuated that the BJP appeared to be in a state of unease. He remarked, "Does Modi believe he can cleanse the sins of Shivraj and his ministers? People have already made up their minds about the BJP's defeat, and even some prominent leaders are contemplating switching to the Congress due to the BJP's perceived troubles."