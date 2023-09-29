PM, CM Working For Welfare Of Poor: Health Minister

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Health Minister Prabhuram Chaudhary has said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are working for the welfare of the people belonging to all castes and communities.

The minister made the statement at a function held at Kilakothi to honour the people of the SC community of Rahatgarh.

One must learn from the Rajput family how to honour people of all communities in the society, the minister said.

When Choudhary wanted to know from the crowd whether they used to get such facilities during the Congress rule, the audience supported the minister.

He said during the 15-month rule of the Congress government, the then chief minister Kamal Nath had closed all the welfare schemes launched by the BJP.

After the fall of the Congress government, when the BJP returned to power, it restarted all the schemes, Chaudhary said.

Choudhary administered oath to the crowd that they would ensure Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput’s victory by a margin of 75,000 votes.

Rajput, also present at the function, said the Rajputs always honour the people from other communities.

According to Rajput, he has been associated with Surkhi assembly constituency for over 40 years, so the people of this constituenc are his family members.

