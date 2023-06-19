 PM City Visit: CM Reviews Arrangements, Cautions Against Any Negligence
He cautioned the officials against any negligence in arrangements of the PM’s programme.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 12:58 AM IST
Narendra Modi with Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the preparations being done for the proposed visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal and Shahdol on June 27. He cautioned the officials against any negligence in arrangements of the PM’s programme.

CM said that PM will reach Bhopal to flag off Vande Bharat trains to Jabalpur and Indore and thereafter hw will participate in a programme to be organised at Motilal Vigyan Stadium. The PM will then attend a program in Shahdol.

“ There should be a reflection of rural environment and tribal culture in the programme to be held at Pakaria near Shahdol, " said the CM, chairing a meeting.

The meeting was attended by tribal welfare minister Meena Singh, health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, DGP Sudhir Saxena and others. Shahdol divisional commissioner and collector attended the meeting virtually.

