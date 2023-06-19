PM Boosted Up Morale Of State Talents: CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi boosted the morale of the state's talents by mentioning them in Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. The Prime Minister praised the contribution made by many children of country including Meenakshi of Katni district for TB-free India.

“We all know how much children love piggy banks. But 13-year-old Meenakshi from Katni district of Madhya Pradesh and 11-year-old Bashwar Mukherjee from Diamond Harbor in West Bengal are different. Both these kids put their piggy bank money towards a TB-free India. Their example is full of emotions as well as inspiring. I admire all these children who think big at a young age" he said.

PM also mentioned Gwalior resident Nidhi Pawaiya, who won the gold medal in the shot-put event in the recently concluded Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh. Nidhi Pavaiya, a student of Barkatullah University, Bhopal, despite a serious knee injury, managed to win the gold medal in shot-put. Nidhi is a resident of Chinaur village in Gwalior district and her father Chhote Singh Pawaiya is a farmer.

Nidhi stayed away from the game for the whole year till 2022 due to a knee injury during training in November 2021 and her entire last year was spent in recovery. However, Nidhi started practicing again from this year and won the shot-put gold medal in March 2023 at the All India University Games-2023.