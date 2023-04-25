Players from Bhopal to take part in Madhya Pradesh Tennis League

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tennis players from a university in Bhopal will show their strength at Madhya Pradesh Tennis League from April 29 to May 1 in Indore.

The Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Tennis League (MPTL), Ashish Srivastava, interacted with the athletes and motivated them to pay special attention to their fitness. He said, "Only if you remain fit will you be a hit, and only then will you be able to give your 100 percent in the match."

After the recent agreement with the Sports and Youth Welfare Department of Madhya Pradesh, the players of the RNTU have performed well in the Khelo India Youth Games, including the All-India University Games. Ten players from the university have qualified to participate in the All-India University Games to be held in Lucknow on May 25.

In men's category: Garv Malpani in Under 10, Rudraksh Bajaj in Under 12, Vishal Chowdhary in Under 14, Kush Basin in Under 16, R Siddharth Rao in Under 18, Pratham Batham in Men's Single, Krishna Urmilia and Harsh Pandole in Men's Double, and Senior Men's Double 40 Plus, Vishal Hansrajani and Ruchir Bansal

Women's Category: Sharvya Sojatia in Under 10, Palak Malviya in Under 12, Wari Patankar in Under 14, Chiranda Jain in Under 16, and Amishi Shukla in Women's Singles