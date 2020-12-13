Play ‘Park’ staged at Tribal Museum in Bhopal under Gamak-3

Bhopal: A play, ‘Park’, was staged at the Tribal Museum on Sunday evening. Scripted by Manav Kaul and directed by Vishal Singh Kushwaha of Ujjain, the play was originally written in Hindi and then translated by Deepa Gehlot into English.

There are several layers to ‘Park’. On a simplistic level, it is a comedy about three men in a park fighting for their place; there are three benches, but not enough space. The play touches upon that thing which is at a premium these days — space — literally and metaphorically. What starts as light-hearted banter evolves into a serious conflict over space, territory and ownership. These become the main issues. Park can be many things; it can even be a metaphor for home.

It was part of the event, ‘Gamak-3’, organised by the directorate of culture. It was also streamed live on the social media platforms of the culture department.