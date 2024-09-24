 Play Adi Vikramaditya Concludes Drama Festival With Tales Of Justice, Wins Audience Acclaim
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 12:28 AM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A play Adi Vikramaditya was staged on the day of the drama festival organized by MP government culture department and MP School of Drama. The play Adi Viramaditya staged on the last day of the festival depicts how the king delivered justice to his people through short stories. The auditorium was jam-packed.

At the end of play, the director of the play Tikam Joshi and other artists who acted in the play were given mementos. Deputy inspector general of police Lalit Shakyawar said that the stories of Vikramidya’s justice always inspired people across the country. But this place is especially important for the police department which may become an example, he said.

The play began with a tug-of-war match among children. Then a boy climbs a hillock and finds the throne of Vikramaditya. Because of the influence of the throne, the boy begins to talk of justice. The children are afraid of this boy, but when king Bhoj comes to know of it, he tells his men to dig the hillock.

After digging the hillock, they find a throne and 32 dolls also come up. King Bhoj wants to sit on the throne, but he cannot. Then the dolls say if you can deliver justice to your people and possess the kind of intelligence King Vikramaditya had, you can sit on the throne. Afterwards, the dolls tell the stories of Vikram Betal. The audience appreciated the play.

