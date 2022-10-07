Plastic bottles, bags to be banned in national parks from January 1

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah has said that plastic bottles and plastic bags will be banned in all national parks of state from January 1, 2023. He was addressing a prize distribution function at Van Vihar National Park here on Friday.

The winners of competitions held under state-level Wildlife Week were given awards. Vijay Shah said that water ATMs would be installed at all national parks from where tourists would get water at low price.

In his address, he said efforts were being made to bring zebra and giraffe at Van Vihar National Park before January 26, 2023.

Free visit to Bandhavgarh National Park, Pench Tiger Reserve, Panna Tiger Reserve, Kanha Tiger Reserve will be organised for 75 winners and runner ups of competitions held during State-Level Wildlife Week.

Meanwhile, two short films on excellent work on forest management by forest guards was shown. Vijay Shah felicitated film maker and forest guard Akash Sahu and Sanjay Namdev. Padampriya Balkrishnan of Van Vihar National Park, Divisional Forest Officer of Kuno National Park Prakash Kumar Verma and other forest officials were present on the occasion.