Piplani Religious Conversion Case: Two Residents Of Kerala Arrested

IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City's Piplani police on Wednesday arrested two more persons in connection with the religious conversion case. Piplani police station TI Anurag Lal told Free Press that two men who were arrested on Wednesday are Badaprasad and Chandrabhaan, both are residents of Kerala. Religious texts were seized from their possession too, he added. Three women were arrested on Sunday for allegedly offering money and good education to children living in Piplani.

According to TI Lal, three women and the three men were distributing pamphlets in Shiv Nagar area of Piplani. The police learnt about this following a tip-off from Bajrang Dal worker Dhanveer Singh Thakur. The pamphlets mentioned that if the people converted to another religion, they will get Rs 20 lakh, good education for their kids.

The police rushed to the spot and arrested three women, while Badaprasasd and Chandrabhaan managed to flee from the scene. During the police probe, it also came to light that two out of the three arrested women had converted to another religion a few months ago.

Two accused women are residents of Bhopal while one belongs to Narmadapuram, TI Lal said.