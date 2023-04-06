Piplani case: Manhunt on to nab the accused

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police commissionerate zone-2 is scanning every possible clue about the four miscreants who had tried to loot gold from a bank in Piplani area of the city on Wednesday. More than 24 hours have passed but the police are still clueless about the absconding miscreants.

A group of four armed men attempted to rob a gold loan company in Piplani on Wednesday noon. The attempt was foiled as the manager raised alarm, following which the accused fled the spot. The police have begun collecting CCTV footage and forensic evidence from the bank.

Collected evidences like finger prints could not be matched because of server problem. The miscreants had covered their faces in such a manner that only their eyes were visible. The police are hopeful to nab the gang.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Zone-2) Shraddha Tiwari told Free Press that they have came to know that on March 18, one of the accused had come to the bank to enquire about something. His photograph and CCTV footage have been taken for investigation. She also added that the miscreants had done lot of homework before executing their plan, but the agile bank manager foiled the robbery attempt.