 Piplani case: Manhunt on to nab the accused
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPiplani case: Manhunt on to nab the accused

Piplani case: Manhunt on to nab the accused

A group of four armed men attempted to rob a gold loan company in Piplani on Wednesday noon.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police commissionerate zone-2 is scanning every possible clue about the four miscreants who had tried to loot gold from a bank in Piplani area of the city on Wednesday. More than 24 hours have passed but the police are still clueless about the absconding miscreants.

A group of four armed men attempted to rob a gold loan company in Piplani on Wednesday noon. The attempt was foiled as the manager raised alarm, following which the accused fled the spot. The police have begun collecting CCTV footage and forensic evidence from the bank.

Collected evidences like finger prints could not be matched because of server problem. The miscreants had covered their faces in such a manner that only their eyes were visible. The police are hopeful to nab the gang.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Zone-2) Shraddha Tiwari told Free Press that they have came to know that on March 18, one of the accused had come to the bank to enquire about something. His photograph and CCTV footage have been taken for investigation. She also added that the miscreants had done lot of homework before executing their plan, but the agile bank manager foiled the robbery attempt.

Read Also
Bhopal: BJP celebrates its 43rd foundation day, CM Chouhan, state party chief VD Sharma unfurl party...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Preparations in full swing in Ratlam for CM’s Saturday visit

Madhya Pradesh: Preparations in full swing in Ratlam for CM’s Saturday visit

Bhopal: Covid cautious CM says no need to panic

Bhopal: Covid cautious CM says no need to panic

Piplani case: Manhunt on to nab the accused

Piplani case: Manhunt on to nab the accused

Bhopal: Hanuman Jayanti celebrated with enthusiasm

Bhopal: Hanuman Jayanti celebrated with enthusiasm

Bhopal: Salary and comfort eclipse pride of wearing uniform

Bhopal: Salary and comfort eclipse pride of wearing uniform