Pick-Up Van Hits Bike From Behind Killing Mom Daughter & One More At Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway; Driver Absconding 

MP: Pick-Up Van Hits Bike From Behind Killing Mother Along With Daughter And Another Man; Driver Absconding

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific road accident was reported on Jabalpur-Nagpur highway 7 on Thursday morning which killed three persons on the spot. Among the deceased are a woman with her daughter and another man, said the police.

According to police, the road accident was reported from Bahoripar of Bargi police station area on Thursday. In the incident, three people, including a child, were on their way to Nigri from Bargi on a bike.

Suddenly, a speeding pick-up van came from behind and hit their bike. Soon after the collision, the three fell unconscious on the road near a heap of sacks. The collision was so intense that their lives were lost on the spot.

3-year-old among deceased

The deceased have been identified as 22-year-old Neetu alias Gauri Rajak, her 3-year-old daughter and a 24-year-old man Habudin Manshuri.

As per the information, the driver of the pick-up van fled the spot as soon as the accident took place. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot, conducted Panchnama proceedings and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Police have taken the matter into cognizance and started an investigation into the matter. The absconding driver of the pick-up is also being searched for.