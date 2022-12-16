Photos: Abhishek Bachchan receives Bundeli-style welcome in Madhya Pradesh

Abhishek Bachchan receives Bundeli-style welcome |

Madhya Pradesh's Orchha town in Niwari district is currently becoming a prime spot for Bollywood film shooting.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted at Madore village and Kanchna Ghat in Orchha, shooting for his upcoming web series. The actor also received a Bundeli-style warm welcome at Orchha Palace Hotel.

Orchha represents heritage places, especially known for the major historical site that has maintained the culture and legends of the rulers of the Bundela dynasty. Due to this heritage, the place is currently executing a lot of Bollywood shootings.

Back in 2021, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film Ponniyin Selvan was also shot in Orchha. Actors Trisha and Prakash Raj had also also shared some glimpses from their shoot.

Aishwarya and Abhishek-starrer Raavan was also shot in Orchha. The film also showcased the town's mesmerising locations.

Apart from that, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya was also shot here.

Several other films have been shot in Madhya Pradesh, including Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika and Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan's Asoka.