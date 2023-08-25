“Phoolon Ka Taron Ka Sabka Kehna Hain Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai….” | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): An old Bollywood number – Phoolon ka taro ka, sabka kehna hain, ek hazaron mein meri behna hain – will be written in a letter on which a Swastika and a Rakhi will be printed.

The letter will be from none other than Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to his Ladli Behnas on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

The letter will be delivered to each woman at her house. All arrangements have been made for sending the letter to the homes of the women. It has also been written in the letter that Chouhan has been able to serve the people with help of the blessings of his Behnas.

The letter also consists of the information about reservation to women in government jobs in police, education and in revenue departments. They have been reservation for the post of deputy collector.

The letter also contains information about 50% of reservation given to the women in Gram Panchayat, Nagar Palikas and Nagar Nigams. Apart from that, the letter informs women that the government is spending Rs 1,250 crore to pay Rs 1,000 to them under the Ladli Behna scheme.

The letter says that their brother will gradually increase the amount of Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 a month. In the letter, Chouhan has said he is committed to defend their honour and provide them happiness.

How the letter will be distributed?

The workers of Women and Child Development Department (WCD) and those.

