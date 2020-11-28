'Personal Branding is not about pretending to be perfect': Jinal Shah

Personal Branding is not about pretending to be a perfect person or like some else, said Jinal Shah, a faculty in Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies.

She further said “It's being real to the world with your own flaws and fortes. And one needs to understand how to portray them in a manner which will leverage their future career perspectives.”

She was speaking on ‘I am a BRAND - Ignite you factor – a webinar on personal branding through LinkedIn’. The Bhopal School of Social Sciences organised the event to instil a sense of building a personal brand and promote Me Inc. in students.

Shah was the resource person. She highlighted that brands are created by perception and provided insights into what should be and should not be put up in one's LinkedIn profile. The students need to position themselves by taking control of what fuels this perception. The best professional platform in today’s time is LinkedIn.

The webinar enlightened how-to students should invest their time and effort to build their personal brand on LinkedIn while reminding them that it’s also a path to self-discovery.

Lastly Shah in the words of author Bernard Kelvin Clive “It is the value invested in a name over time that makes the name (brand) and not just the name”.