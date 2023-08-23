People Take To Streets In MP To Celebrate Chandrayaan-3's Successful Landing On Moon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The whole country is celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3's successful touchdown on the lunar surface on Wednesday, where the people in Madhya Pradesh are celebrating it with great joy and enthusiasm.

Similarly, the people have celebrated in Jabalpur and Damoh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Celebration in Jabalpur

The people in Jabalpur have celebrated the success of soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 with great pomp and show. The students of Model High School Jabalpur also celebrated it while watching the live of the successful landing on the big screen in the school.

CM congratulated people in Damoh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Damoh on Wednesday after the successful landing congratulated the people. He said that on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, the country is filled with pride.

He congratulated the scientists and said that a new India has emerged.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CM Chouhan congratulated ISRO through a tweet

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed joy and pride as Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on Moon. He congratulated the entire team of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for executing the moon mission successfully.

Notably, this is the first time any country has made a landing on the South Pole of the Moon. Chandrayaan-3 landed on the southern lunar surface at 6:04 pm on Wednesday, marking a historic moment for the country.

PM Modi announced another ambitious project of ISRO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the country on the success of Chandrayaan-3's successful touchdown on lunar surface, announced another ambitious project of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

"For comprehensive study of the sun, the ISRO is now going to accomplish the ADITYA L-1 mission. Venus is also amongst the one of the aims of ISRO," PM Modi said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)