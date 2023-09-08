 People Have Decided To Bring BJP Back To Power: Narottam  
The people want the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which respects tribal people, Dalits and OBCs.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 01:26 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said the people of Madhya Pradesh have decided to bring the BJP government back to power.

The people want the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which respects tribal people, Dalits and OBCs. Mishra made the statement at a Jan Ashirwad rally in Semaria on Wednesday.

BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra Rath was given a rousing reception. Minister for Public Health Engineering Department and Public Relations Rajendra Shukla, Members of Parliament from Satna and Rewa Ganesh Singh and Janardan Mishra and legislator from Semaria KP Tripathi welcomed the Yatra. Thousands of BJP workers and leaders took part in the Yatra.  

article-image

