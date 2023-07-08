Penalty Default: Food Licences Of 343 Traders Suspended

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Food licences of 343 traders and outlet owners were suspended on Friday for their failure to pay the penalty imposed over adulteration of food items.

ADM Harendra Narayan directed authorities concerned to issue notices to the traders for recovery of the penalty amount with interest. Forty seven of these traders are big defaulters.

Rs 6,21,170 is pending on Navin Jain of Reliance transport for adulterated Mawa, Rs 1,38,654 on Nirmal Rajdev of Laxmi Talkies, for adulterated soyabean oil.

Rs 5,54,616 on Ranjit Singh of Govindpura industrial area, for adulterated ice. Rs 1.10 lakh is pending on Deepak Dunani of Bairgarh for selling substandard veg sauce; Rs 1.48 lakh on Manoj Bagad, Rs 69,327 on Ratan Ashwani of Raj Kumar traders for adulterated flour; Rs 33,110 pending on Kabuliwala, MP Nagar for susbstandard raisins grapes (Munnaka);

Rs 2.25 lakh on Deveshwar Verma of Vishal Mega Mart ( Kolar) for substandard mixed chilli and food items; Rs 75,264 on Sunil Bakshi of Dilli Darbar for substandard paneer; over Rs 1 lakh on Nitin Mehandiratta of Omni Bakers (Govindpura) for substandard crystal white sugar; Rs 3.5 lakh on Manish Kumar Jain and others of SK Pan Products, Govindpura, for substandard pan-masala.