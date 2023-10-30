Peergate Abduction Case: Human Trafficking Mastermind Arrested From Delhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The mastermind behind abduction of two minor girls in Peergate was arrested by teams of Kotwali police station and crime branch from Delhi on Saturday late night. The accused is Shakti Devi aka Seema who was produced in the court on Sunday noon.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shrutkirti Somwanshi said Seema was in a bid to flee overseas and had gone underground in Delhi. She has a two-year-old son whom she has adopted.

According to police, she worked as a subordinate of gynaecologists in Delhi and knew the process of abortion. She used to look for pregnant women who did not want to keep their babies after birth. She used to hand over such infants to Archana.

Together, they earned hefty amount. DCP Somwanshi said Seema was produced in the court on Sunday noon. He added that all the other accused were remanded to four-day police custody, which will be extended for further interrogation.

Archana, Shakti remanded in police custody till Nov 5 After hearing the case in the court, Archana and Shakti have been remanded in police custody till November 5. Meanwhile, Muskan, Suraj and Nishant have been sent to jail.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)