Peace and harmony in society must for development, says Governor Anandiben Patel

BHOPAL: On the occasion on National Police Commemoration Day, the Governor Anandiben Patel said that development can poly be brought by strengthening the atmosphere of peace, harmony and brotherhood in society.
The Governor was addressing a programme organised at Shaheed Smarak, Lal Parade Ground on Wednesday. The Governor paid tributes to martyred police officers and jawans, who had laid down their lives in the line of duty. She assured the families of martyrs that the state government, police administration and the entire administration stands with them.
She called in the police personnel to tackle anti-social elements and anti- national forces with total strictness and that no injustice should be meted out to innocent people.
The Governor said that the state’s initiative Dial-100 has been adopted by other states.
She congratulated the Madhya Pradesh Police Hawk Force for successfully arresting the Naxalite Badal carrying an award of Rs 8 lakh in Balaghat district. She said that Madhya Pradesh Police has done remarkable work in the elimination of Naxalites and in solving dacoit menace.
The state police have done commendable work during the global pandemic of Corona. Decision has been taken by the present government to increase police force.
She informed that this year seven jawans of our State Police have laid down their lives for the country. These martyrs include sub-inspector Sher Singh Doriya, Assistant Sub-Inspector Basant Mirosse, assistant sub-inspector Mayaram Kharari, constable Jitendra Singh Gurjar, constable Dilip, Constable Satyendra Singh Yadav and constable Prabal Pratap Singh.
Apart from these, Deputy Superintendent of Police Prem Prakash Gautam, SDOP Suresh Shejwal, Inspector Devendra Chandravanshi, inspector Yashwant Pal, assistant sub inspector Abu Saman Khan, head constable Babulal Bhavel, head constable Dayaram, constable Jafar Khan, constable Shivram Devalia, constable Vijay Ghosh and constable Rakesh Rai passed away while performing their duties to protect the people during the Corona period.
Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretary Home Dr Rajesh Rajora were also present in the programme.