Peace and harmony in society must for development, says Governor Anandiben Patel

BHOPAL: On the occasion on National Police Commemoration Day, the Governor Anandiben Patel said that development can poly be brought by strengthening the atmosphere of peace, harmony and brotherhood in society.

The Governor was addressing a programme organised at Shaheed Smarak, Lal Parade Ground on Wednesday. The Governor paid tributes to martyred police officers and jawans, who had laid down their lives in the line of duty. She assured the families of martyrs that the state government, police administration and the entire administration stands with them.

She called in the police personnel to tackle anti-social elements and anti- national forces with total strictness and that no injustice should be meted out to innocent people.

The Governor said that the state’s initiative Dial-100 has been adopted by other states.

She congratulated the Madhya Pradesh Police Hawk Force for successfully arresting the Naxalite Badal carrying an award of Rs 8 lakh in Balaghat district. She said that Madhya Pradesh Police has done remarkable work in the elimination of Naxalites and in solving dacoit menace.