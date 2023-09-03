PATWARI RECRUITMENT: Police Drive Out Patwaris Protesting For Appointment | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Sunday drove out patwaris who staged protest in the city to get appointment letters. The newly selected patwaris from across the state had gathered at Neelam Park under Jahangirabad police limit to demand that state government should start appointment process.

On July 13, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had stayed the appointment of successful candidates following allegations of irregularities committed in patwari selection process.

The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked state government to avoid putting the entire process on hold for long time. Patwaris said state government should investigate if any irregularities were committed.

“But it is not justified to put entire recruitment process on hold on the pretext of irregularities committed. Today, we staged demonstration and took out rally,” Virendra Singh, one of the selected candidates, said.

Another candidate Bhupendra Thakur said, “Police misbehaved with us and forcefully packed us up in van. Police behaviour was not justified. We handed over memorandum addressed to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to officials for fulfillment of our demands.”

Jahangirabad police station house officer Ajay Tiwari said, “No one has been arrested. They were protesting to start recruitment process. We only removed them from Neelam Park.”