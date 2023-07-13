Patwari Exam Scam: Students Stage Sit-In, Demand Inquiry

Representational image

Sehore/Shivpuri/Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The youths and the candidates taking the examination for recruitment of Patwaris staged a sit-in in different parts of the state on Thursday.

In Sehore, they staged a demonstration at the collectorate, demanding demanded an inquiry into the irregularities in the examination and raised slogans against the government.

According to reports from Shivpuri, the youths staged a sit-in at the collectorate against irregularities in Patwari examination. The angry youths also raised slogans against the government, demanding an inquiry into the case.

In Ganj Basoda, a large number of students submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate, demanding an inquiry into the irregularities.

The memorandum was addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.