 Patwari Exam Scam: Students Stage Sit-In, Demand Inquiry
Patwari Exam Scam: Students Stage Sit-In, Demand Inquiry

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

Sehore/Shivpuri/Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The youths and the candidates taking the examination for recruitment of Patwaris staged a sit-in in different parts of the state on Thursday.

In Sehore, they staged a demonstration at the collectorate, demanding demanded an inquiry into the irregularities in the examination and raised slogans against the government.

article-image

According to reports from Shivpuri, the youths staged a sit-in at the collectorate against irregularities in Patwari examination. The angry youths also raised slogans against the government, demanding an inquiry into the case.

In Ganj Basoda, a large number of students submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate, demanding an inquiry into the irregularities.

The memorandum was addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

article-image

