Patriotic fervour fills air as R-Day approaches

BHOPAL: You would be engulfed in the spirit of patriotism as you head towards Raj Bhavan, which has been all decked up for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

Even as the preparations for the upcoming R-Day are in full swing in the state capital, Governor House and all roads leading to it have been beautifully lighted up evoking patriotic spirit. Trees on the roadside are dotted with multi-colour lightings.

It is first time in the state capital, that Raj Bhavan and other government buildings have been illuminated 10 days ahead of Republic Day. The aim is to instill a sense of national pride in the heart of everyone.

The administration has also appealed the businessmen to illuminate their establishments to sport and reflect true spirit of patriotism ahead of the national festival.Traditionally, several iconic and government buildings across the state capital in addition to Raj Bhavan, other buildings like Vidhan Sabha, Vallabh Bhavan, Vindhyachal, Satpura buildings, are decorated with multi colour lightings.

Collector Tarun Pithode said, “My main objective behind this decoration is that people should get a feel of Republic Day celebrations. I have told the business men to decorate their establishments also as it is a national festival to be celebrated by one. So in addition to government buildings, private and business establishments’, schools, colleges, should also be decked with same spirit for the Republic Day.”