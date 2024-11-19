Passengers Vandalise Train Engine, Abuse Loco Pilot Over Delay At Jabalpur Railway Station (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A viral video has surfaced showing passengers vandalizing a train engine and abusing pilot at Jabalpur railway station on Tuesday.

The incident is of Jabalpur's Madan Mahal station, reportedly due to frustration over a delayed train. The incident occurred on November 15 at around 9:06 AM, as indicated by the timestamp on the video.

Watch the video below :-

#WATCH | Passengers Vandalize Train Engine, Clashes With Loco Pilot Over Delay At Jabalpur Railway Station#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Jabalpur pic.twitter.com/aql08crA1b — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 19, 2024

The video captures a heated exchange where passengers can be seen abusing the loco pilot and breaking the engine's windshield during the chaos. A large group of angry passengers expressed their outrage over the delay, creating a commotion at the station.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Jabalpur has initiated an investigation into the incident. Officials are also verifying whether the viral video is authentic and from the reported location.

The West Central Railway is examining the possibility of the video being misleading or exaggerated on social media.

This alarming incident highlights growing frustrations among passengers due to train delays and has drawn attention to the safety of railway personnel and property.