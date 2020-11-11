Parvarish: Museum school ranks 15 in special needs school

Parvarish - the museum school - has been ranked 15th in the 14th Annual Education World India School Rankings 2020-21. Survey conducted by C-Fore was declared on Tuesday.

The league tables of India’s top co-ed day, day-cum-boarding, all boys and all girls schools, government day and boarding schools and special needs schools were released on Tuesday. League tables of legacy boarding schools (co-ed, all boys, exclusively girls), new genre international schools (day, day-cum-boarding and wholly residential) and budget private schools will be released in December.

This survey features schools of Bhopal in the top rankings nation-wide. Sanskar Valley School ranks fourth state-wide and number one in city under day-cum-boarding school category.

Other schools according to city ranking are Sagar Public School, Billabong, Campion School, St Joseph’s co-ed school, Ryan International School, Mount Carmel School, St Montfort School, Army Public School, Bal Bhavan School and Holy Family Convent School.