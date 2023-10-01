 Party Informed Leaders Who Will Get Tickets: Nath
Earlier on Sunday morning, Nath claimed state officials and incharge of BJP don't know whose name will appear in the election list.

Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has selected candidates for Assembly elections and has informed them about their nomination, former chief minister Kamal Nath said here on Sunday. Notably, the Opposition party has not yet officially declared its candidates for the polls due in November this year.

"We have informed those to whom we will be giving tickets," Nath told reporters. Taking a swipe at BJP, Nath said the government made several announcements that it has lost track of them. The ruling BJP has so far declared 79 candidates, including three Union ministers and four other Lok Sabha members, out of 230 for Madhya Pradesh polls. Earlier on Sunday morning, Nath claimed state officials and incharge of BJP don't know whose name will appear in the election list.

"No matter how many meetings are held to show all the committees of BJP, they are not in a position to make decisions. Those who did not get tickets or any post were angry and unhappy, but now those who are getting tickets are becoming angry and unhappy," Nath said on X.

