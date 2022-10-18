Parts of Bhopal to witness up to 6 hours power cut on Wednesday

File Photo

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Parts of Bhopal will face a power cut up to 6 hours for maintenance work on Wednesday . Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company official said areas including CI Colony, Church Road, Aam Wali Masjid Area, Qazi House, Noor Mahal, Lakherapura, Retghat, Aliganj, Sindhi Market, Emerald Colony, Amrai, Bagsevania, Piplia Pende Khan, Punjabi Bagh, Gurunanakpura.

Residents of the areas Bagh Farat Afza, Aishbagh, Janata Quarter, Sasta Bhandar, Samriddhi Campus, Lalita Nagar, Ankit Complex, Chinar Colony, Liberty Colony and adjoining areas will also face power cuts. Power supply will remain disrupted in Imlia, Deeri Kalan, Ratanpur and adjoining areas from 4pm to 6 pm.

Similarly areas like Imalia, Derikalan, Ratanpur etc will have a 2 hours power cut.