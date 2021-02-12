Parents meet school education department officials, say private schools charging fees other than the tuition fee

BHOPAL: Parents, under the banner of Palak Mahasangh, met officials of the school education department on Friday and urged them to restrain private schools from charging fees other than the tuition fee, in blatant disregard of the decision of the high court.

The Palak Mahasangh members went to meet the school education minister, Inder Singh Parmar, at his residence. But, as the minister was not in Bhopal, his staff sent them to the directorate of school education.

“The school education department should define the ‘tuition fee’ as most of the schools have now added most of the expenses under tuition fee and are demanding payment much against the spirit of the high court order,” said convener of the Palak Mahasangh Prabodh Pandya.

Schools should provide an option for giving online exams, as well, for all the classes till Class XI barring those having board exams, they said. This would help the students to appear in their examination without any tension.

Parents allege that the school managements are also threatening them that their children will not be allowed to appear in the examination if they do not deposit the fee. Some schools also say that, even if a student appears in an examination but the fee remains unpaid, the results of that student will be withheld.

Pandya said that they had met director KK Dwivedi at the office and he had assured them that the department would soon issue directives in this matter.