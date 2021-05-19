Panna: Woman attempts suicide, accuses police of harassment for not giving bribe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old woman attempted suicide in Panna district on Wednesday, accusing police of harassing her and her husband.

The police, however, refuted the allegation and said the couple was violating corona curfew as they kept shop open for many days and when a case was registered on Wednesday, they created ruckus.

The incident took place in Madla in Panna district. According to sources, a police team reached shop of Reena Lakhera where she along with her husband Bharat Lakhera, 35, was present. The police initiated action to which the couple objected.

When police detained the husband, the woman went inside the house and consumed hair dye. She was rushed to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to Panna district hospital where her condition is said to be stable.

Talking to journalists, Reena Lakhera said police personnel including a sub inspector and two constables were continuously pressuring them to give money as the rest of the shopkeepers were giving them. “They have been taking bribes from other shopkeepers. We run a small shop, we are not able to give them. We are struggling for our daily meals, how can we give them money?” she said.

Panna Superintendent of Police Dharmraj Meena said allegations are baseless. “We are ensuring a proper lockdown. They have been violating the lockdown. The police had given warning to them on many occasions. Therefore, a case under Section 188 of IPC was registered,” he said.