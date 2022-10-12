e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPanna: Two more persons chance upon diamonds in Madhya Pradesh district

Panna: Two more persons chance upon diamonds in Madhya Pradesh district

Vrindawan Raikwar of Patharguwa village in Chhattarpur district had come to meet his brother-in-law in Panna. On Wednesday morning, he was taking a walk near a local pond when he stumbled upon a shining object.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two more persons have found costly diamond in Panna district. The cost of these diamonds may run into lakhs of rupees. Both persons have deposited their diamonds at Panna Diamond office, Diamond Examiner Anupam Singh said. Interestingly, one of them found the diamond near a pond while having a morning walk.

Sources said Vrindawan Raikwar of Patharguwa village in Chhattarpur district had come to meet his brother-in-law in Panna. On Wednesday morning, he was taking a walk near a local pond when he stumbled upon a shining object. Initially, he thought that it may be a glass piece. But dazzled by its shine, he kept it in his pocket. When he reached his brother-in-law’s house, he showed it to others. He was told that it could be a precious diamond.

As a result, he took the shinning piece to diamond office in Panna. There he was surprised to know that it was actually a costly diamond of 4.86 carat and is of gem quality. Its base price has estimated to be Rs 10 lakh but could fetch more in auction.

Labourer Dassu Kodar, resident of Gada in Chhattarpur district, found diamond from Heerapur Tipariyan mine area and its weight is 3.40 carat. The diamond is off-colour and is worth lakhs of rupees.

This year, many people found diamond in Panna district.

article-image

