Panna Tiger Reserve: Female elephant, which is over 100 years old

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vatsala, the female elephant at Panna Tiger Reserve, is more than 100 years old. Normally, elephants live up to 80 years of age. Keeping this in view, the authorities are planning to get the name of Vatsala registered in Guinness Book of World Records.

But they have stumbled upon a unique problem. There is no document to prove the age of Vatsala. Panna Tiger Reserve Director Brajendra Jha told Free Press that Vatsala came from Kerala to Narmadapuram from where it was brought to Panna Tiger Reserve. When Vatsala came to Panna Tiger Reserve, it was already an aged jumbo.

“ We have asked Kerala forest officials to provide record regarding Vatsala’s age so that attempts can be made to get it registered as the oldest living elephant in the world. But there is no response from them so far,” he said.

Vatsala is suffering from old age related problems like indigestion. It remains fastened at one place and people often come to her.

According to a Panna Tiger Reserve official, there is no record to prove that an elephant lived for more than 100 years. “From this point of view, Vatsala is an asset,” he added.

