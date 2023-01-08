Panna Tiger Reserve: Authorities detain villagers in tiger poaching case

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The authorities at Panna Tiger Reserve have detained few persons in connection with poaching of a two-year-old tiger. Other accused are on the run.

A senior officer of Panna Tiger Reserve told Free Press that some people have been detained on the basis of evidence. “ We can’t reveal the identity of detained persons as their accomplices remain to be arrested,” he said.

The detainees are residents of villages situated near Panna Tiger Reserve. The accused had laid electric trap to catch herbivores but accidentally a tiger came in its contact and died on the intervening night of January 3-4 in Kishangarh circle of Panna Tiger Reserve.

A hyena had also come in contact with electric wire trap and it too died. This was the second incident of tiger poaching with the help of wire trap in Panna district.

Monitoring team

The authorities of Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Sidhi district have formed a dedicated tiger monitoring team after a tiger attacked and killed a woman recently. The team keeps a close watch on the movement of tigers, which are moving around four villages. Besides, deliberations are underway to prepare short and long term plan to protect villagers from big cats.